PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Priceville Police Department (PPD) arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine on Sunday.

Officials with PPD say that they were doing a routine traffic stop when Daniel James Price, 34, of Somerville, drove off.

A chase followed and led Price to lose control of his car near Perkins Wood Road. Price then tried to run, but was soon caught by officers.

While investigating, officers found methamphetamine in the car. Price was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee and elude, running a stop sign, failure to signal and reckless driving.

He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a bond of $3,500. A hold was also placed on Price for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for a no bond warrant of non-payment of child support.