Somerville man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County deputies said they arrested a man after he stole a vehicle Saturday.

Brandon Michael Jones, 40, of Somerville was arrested and charged with reckless driving after a pursuit.

Deputies said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier Saturday from the Somerville area. After spotting the vehicle, deputies said they attempted a traffic stop, but Jones fled.

The vehicle left the roadway at the Exxon gas station on Highway 36 near I-65. Jones attempted to run away, but deputies said they were quickly able to get him into custody with the help of an off duty Decatur police officer.

Deputies said additional charges are pending.