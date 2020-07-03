Someone at Huntsville High’s graduation tested positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Someone who was at Huntsville High School’s graduation exercises June 26 has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Friday.

The district said it has informed families that anyone who was at the graduation may have been exposed. Any other information about the person was not released, the district said, for privacy concerns.

People who attended either ceremony are being asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms through July 10.

This isn’t the first case of someone testing positive at a graduation event this year. In May, an Austin High School student who attended graduation tested positive for the disease.