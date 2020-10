HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools announced that at least one individual associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school made the announcement Sunday. School officials say the person’s last known date on campus was September 30.

HCS says they have notified anyone directly exposed to the individual.

Huntsville City School officials say that anyone directly exposed to the impacted individual will be self-quarantining.

The school says they disinfected the campus.