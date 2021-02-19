Some UAH email accounts compromised by phishing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two UAH email accounts were found to be compromised by phishing scams.

In January, the UAH Office of Information began an investigation and found a small number of emails that contained personal information, including names, date of birth, or social security number.

Neither the server nor the directory were impacted by the incident and no credit card or banking information was included.

UAH officials said at this time, there is no evidence of any attempt to use the information.

On February 17, UAH mailed a notice to 272 people whose data may have been impacted and offered them a year of free credit monitoring and identity theft detection services.

If you have any questions about the incident, a call center has been set up at 1-800-939-4170.

“UAH is dedicated to providing a safe and secure experience for all users. Since this incident, the

University has implemented additional security review procedures, and has taken preventive

measures to protect the security of sensitive information stored on all systems and machines.

UAH takes this incident seriously, and is committed to doing all we can to keep this from

happening again,” University officials said in a statement.