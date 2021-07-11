Some Strong Storms Possible Today

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast once again on Sunday, but this time they may be more widespread across the Tennessee Valley compared to the previous few days.

At 5 am, a line of storms had pushed into Northeast Mississippi and Southwest Tennessee, and was moving towards Northwest Alabama. This line will push across the Tennessee Valley this morning through mid-afternoon, bringing with it heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of *MARGINAL RISK* for severe storms, which means a storm or two may briefly be severe enough to produce a damaging wind gust (58+ mph) or small hail. Lightning as well as flash flooding will also be concerns, especially if the storms “train” or move over the same area over and over again.

– Alex Puckett