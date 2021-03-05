Some states are moving to vaccinate people 50+, here’s why Alabama isn’t there yet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mississippi and soon-to-be South Carolina are administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those 50 and older. Meanwhile in Alabama and most other states, those 65+ are either getting the vaccine, in line, or waiting to get in line.

It’s hard to be patient these days, so what’s the hold-up? It all comes down to supply from the federal government.

“If you had to pin it to one thing, it’ll be when doses start accumulating that aren’t being given. That’s when we know,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on when Alabama will move to another vaccine eligibility phase.

Dr. Harris says Alabama is getting more vaccine than ever before, but it’s just not enough to satisfy the current demand. Currently health department appointments are filled through April and there are waitlists. When those lines start moving without stalling, it will be an indicator that Alabama can open up vaccine eligibility.

Meanwhile, as Alabama is vaccinating those 65 and older, Mississippi is vaccinating people 50 years and older as well as anyone with critical illness.

Just north of us, Tennessee has different eligibility for each county. On Monday South Carolina will move to vaccinate those 55 and older plus anyone with a critical illness.

Most other states are doing what Alabama is doing.

As of this moment, Dr. Harris is unwilling to make a prediction on expanding vaccine eligibility.

“I will say there’s not a set date on the calendar but rather we are monitoring what our supply and demand is,” said Dr. Harris.

ADPH says the required second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine does no favors for moving the lines any faster.

“About somewhere in the neighborhood of 1.5 million eligible people, until this week, they all needed two shots. So that’s about three million shots that would be needed,” said Dr. Harris.

To compare how Alabama is doing to states who are now vaccinating those 50 and older:

Alabama has fully vaccinated more than 352,000 people of the 4.9 million that live here. (Keep in mind the total population includes children who don’t need the vaccine urgently.

Mississippi has fully vaccinated 257,000 people of the 2.9 million that live there.

South Carolina has fully vaccinated about the same amount as Alabama. Their population is also just a million or so more Alabama.

News 19 asked ADPH if people making several vaccine appointments at one time through different providers has created any sort of false demand. We are working to get answers.