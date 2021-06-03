Some Rogersville water service to be interrupted Thursday night for maintenance

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Water service will be interrupted for some Rogersville residents Thursday night due to some maintenance work, officials said Thursday.

Rogersville Water Department customers in the area of Alabama Highway 207 and Highway 72 will be without water beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, water district superintendent Shannon Howell said. Customers in the Wheeler Hills and Karla Haven areas and customers on County Road 574 would also be without service, he said.

The water outage is happening because crews need to replace a valve at Alabama Highway 207 and Highway 72, Howell said.

An estimate on how long the work would take wasn’t known.

