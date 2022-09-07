Futurecast shows a drier scenario across the Tennessee Valley during the day Thursday into Thursday night. With that, some games will be played a night early. Rain chances during the day are only around 20% with lower chances during the evening.
Here is a look at your Thursday evening forecast for high school football:
Wetter Friday Expected
Though summer storms can be tricky to forecast, the chances of a wetter Friday are there. Futurecast shows scattered to widespread rain and storms on Friday night.
We’ll see how this plays out! The chance of rain continues into the weekend. It might be a good idea to take advantage of Thursday as storms return Friday through Sunday.