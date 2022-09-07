Futurecast shows a drier scenario across the Tennessee Valley during the day Thursday into Thursday night. With that, some games will be played a night early. Rain chances during the day are only around 20% with lower chances during the evening.

Thursday’s Futurecast

Here is a look at your Thursday evening forecast for high school football:

Wetter Friday Expected

Though summer storms can be tricky to forecast, the chances of a wetter Friday are there. Futurecast shows scattered to widespread rain and storms on Friday night.

Rain and storms likely Friday

Rain likely Friday evening

We’ll see how this plays out! The chance of rain continues into the weekend. It might be a good idea to take advantage of Thursday as storms return Friday through Sunday.

