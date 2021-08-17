Some Henagar School students transition to remote learning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Some students at Henagar School will spend the next two weeks learning from home after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

An “unusually larger” number of students in some classes led to the decision to transition students in grades 4-6 to remote learning through Aug. 30, DeKalb County Schools Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas said Tuesday.

“There are positive cases across the whole county, but this is the first place where it looked like there was a spike within a group of individuals that we felt like we needed to respond to,” Thomas said,

The students have district-issued Chromebooks they will use at home, and the district’s technology integration specialist is working with teachers to ensure they can get the lessons to students, Thomas said.

Henagar School houses grades kindergarten through 8. Thomas said school staff is taking all of the precautions they can for other students who will remain at school.

“We’re not going to send students into an area that’s not fogged or cleaned properly,” he said.