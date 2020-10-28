Some Cullman County schools switching to hybrid schedule

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Next week middle and high school students in Cullman County Schools will go to a hybrid schedule because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Nov. 2, all students in grades 6-12 will go to the hybrid schedule, the district said Wednesday. The exception will be sixth grade classes at Cold Springs Elementary, Parkside and Harmony. Those schools have students in smaller classes and static groups, so they will continue on their normal schedule, the district said.

Students with a last name starting with A-K will go to school Monday and Tuesday. Last names starting with L-Z will go Thursday and Friday. The district said households that have multiple last names will go by the name of the oldest child. Wednesdays will continue to be virtual learning for all students.

The district said it plans to continue the schedule until Nov. 20, when kids are released for Thanksgiving break. A decision will be made then on whether to continue the schedule or go back to the normal schedule of four days a week.

The district said during this time, meals for the week can be picked up at any school cafeteria on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon.