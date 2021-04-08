Soggy Thursday Morning Commute – The Next System Arrives Friday Night Into Early Saturday

We started April with seven dry days in a row. That came to an end in a hurry Wednesday night into Thursday with strong storms. It will be a soggy morning commute with wet streets. Things will improve through the late morning and afternoon. Only isolated showers in the forecast at best later today with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Drier Thursday Afternoon



Next System: Late Friday & Early Saturday

Heavy storms return Friday night into early Saturday. There will be isolated showers Friday afternoon, but the greater chance of strong storms will be on Friday night into early Saturday. It could be a similar scenario to Wednesday night and early Thursday. “Strong storms” with heavy rain and frequent lightning by then. Here is look at futurecast:

Friday Afternoon (Isolated Activity)

Heavy Storms Late Friday Night

Stormy Start To Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Tennessee Valley with a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms late Friday lasting in Saturday. Gusty winds will be the main threat with this line to start the weekend. With another inch of rainfall in addition to what we just had, we could have some flooding issues again.

FRIDAY PM, APRIL 9

EARLY SATURDAY, APRIL 10

