Socially distanced fireworks show replaces Christmas parade in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A large, but socially distanced crowd watched Friday evening’s Christmas Fireworks Spectacular from their cars at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville. The event replaced the City’s annual Von Braun Center’s Christmas Parade amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



“I think it was the right idea, especially for our family, because we’re taking this very seriously,” said Michael Clifton, who attended the event with his wife and two kids.



Organizers urged people watching from outside their vehicles to socially distance, and in order to prevent lines, decided not to sell food or beverages. The event occurred as State Health Director Scott Harris warned about a statewide health system currently being pushed to its limits amid record numbers of COVID-19 cases.



“The numbers are just mind boggling sometimes,” said Harris.



Experts are continuing to urge people not to gather face-to-face during the upcoming holidays and to employ all the key COVID-19 safety protocols when in public.



Organizers of the fireworks show said they hoped the event struck the right balance between allowing people to do something festive, and remaining responsible in the face of a pandemic.



“Safety was our priority. We’re just trying to get people in that Christmas spirit, because 2020 has been tough for everybody,” said event organizer and Mix96.9 on air personality Blair Davis.

