Social media contest encourages Madison residents to eat out

MADISON, Ala. – Order dinner, dance for social media, win $50.

It could be that simple for one Madison family, thanks to the Madison Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber is hosting a “Virtual Food, Family, Fun Challenge” with the goal of encouraging families to order dinner from a local restaurant.

Families will enter by ordering from one of the participating restaurants. After picking up and eating dinner, they create a dance video and share it on Facebook, tagging the Madison Chamber of Commerce and the restaurant they picked and using the hashtag #QuarantineChallenge.

The winning family will get a $50 Visa gift card.

Videos must be uploaded by 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The winner will be announced May 4 on Facebook.

The participating restaurants are:

Bark and Barrel BBQ

Champy’s Fried Chicken

Chick-Fil-A

Earth & Stone Wood Fired Pizza

Las Trojas Cantina

LawLers Barbecue

Metro Diner

Neon Lilly

Old Black Bear

Rick’s BBQ

Shrimp Basket

Ted’s BBQ

Tellini’s

Which Wich Sandwiches

https://www.facebook.com/events/624211581492872/