Social media contest encourages Madison residents to eat out

MADISON, Ala. – Order dinner, dance for social media, win $50.

It could be that simple for one Madison family, thanks to the Madison Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber is hosting a “Virtual Food, Family, Fun Challenge” with the goal of encouraging families to order dinner from a local restaurant.

Families will enter by ordering from one of the participating restaurants. After picking up and eating dinner, they create a dance video and share it on Facebook, tagging the Madison Chamber of Commerce and the restaurant they picked and using the hashtag #QuarantineChallenge.

The winning family will get a $50 Visa gift card.

Videos must be uploaded by 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The winner will be announced May 4 on Facebook.

The participating restaurants are:

  • Bark and Barrel BBQ
  • Champy’s Fried Chicken
  • Chick-Fil-A
  • Earth & Stone Wood Fired Pizza
  • Las Trojas Cantina
  • LawLers Barbecue
  • Metro Diner
  • Neon Lilly
  • Old Black Bear
  • Rick’s BBQ
  • Shrimp Basket
  • Ted’s BBQ
  • Tellini’s
  • Which Wich Sandwiches

https://www.facebook.com/events/624211581492872/

