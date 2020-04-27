Social media contest encourages Madison residents to eat out

MADISON, Ala. – Order dinner, dance for social media, win $50.
It could be that simple for one Madison family, thanks to the Madison Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is hosting a “Virtual Food, Family, Fun Challenge” with the goal of encouraging families to order dinner from a local restaurant.
Families will enter by ordering from one of the participating restaurants. After picking up and eating dinner, they create a dance video and share it on Facebook, tagging the Madison Chamber of Commerce and the restaurant they picked and using the hashtag #QuarantineChallenge.
The winning family will get a $50 Visa gift card.
Videos must be uploaded by 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The winner will be announced May 4 on Facebook.
The participating restaurants are:
- Bark and Barrel BBQ
- Champy’s Fried Chicken
- Chick-Fil-A
- Earth & Stone Wood Fired Pizza
- Las Trojas Cantina
- LawLers Barbecue
- Metro Diner
- Neon Lilly
- Old Black Bear
- Rick’s BBQ
- Shrimp Basket
- Ted’s BBQ
- Tellini’s
- Which Wich Sandwiches
https://www.facebook.com/events/624211581492872/