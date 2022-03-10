Hard to believe we are going from 60s and 70s to snow this weekend. We did it once in 2022 and we could do it again. Here is what to expect. Rain is likely Friday evening into Friday night. The rain will mix with and change to snow after midnight. It won’t last long as the snow ends just after sunrise. There are many questions before the event arrives. Let’s dive into some of the factors before we get it Friday night and Saturday morning.

There are three factors on how much snow falls across the Tennessee Valley:

1. LOCATION

Everyone in southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama have the greatest chance of snow accumulation. The further south and west you are, the chances of accumulation are lower.

2. Elevation

The elevation could make all the difference when it comes to accumulation. Some of the highlighted mountains have a chance at a few inches of snow.

Monte Sano

Lookout Mountain

North Part of Sand Mountain

Gunter (Grant) Mountain

Brindlee Mountain

Northern Cumberland Plateau (Sewanee)

I’ve crossed Chapman Mountain before on US 72 and the rain has changed to snow. That mountain is almost 1000 feet up. The higher up you are and the further north, your chances of accumulation is higher!

3. Duration

Just how long will the snow last? Will it be an hour or two? Will it be longer? Could you briefly receive heavier bands as we can get in the month of March? These questions will also have a big impact on a little snow or a few inches. Some data is back and forth on a few couple of hours to as much as six hours of light snow.

Here is how it could play out:

Here is a look at the map. We highlight southern middle Tennessee and the higher terrain of north Alabama with the highest chance for snowfall. The further south and west, the chance of snow are lower. Remember, this scenario could bring a ‘surprise’ with one or two spots seeing three inches. We’ll see!

Southern Middle Tennessee & Mountains of North Alabama = Higher Totals

Summary:

Check back for further updates as we get closer to Friday night into Saturday. It will be colder Saturday afternoon with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s as we spring forward on Sunday morning!

Ben Smith