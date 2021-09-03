Snead State to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week

BOAZ, Ala. — Snead State Community College (SSCC) will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week in partnership with Boaz Discount Drugs.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, September 9 in the lobby of the college’s Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium, located on West Mann Avenue. First doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be distributed between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The vaccinations are available to students, employees, and the community-at-large.

Those who receive the vaccine on September 9 will receive a certificate for up to $501 to be applied to in-state tuition and fees for the Fall Mini II (2021) or Spring (2022) semester at SSCC.

Additionally, those receiving the vaccine during the clinic will also be eligible for gift certificates to the Snead State cafeteria and bookstore, a Vax Up Snead State tee shirt, a pass for free admission to any Snead State athletic event, and gift cards from participating businesses.

People who received the vaccine prior to the September 9 clinic are not eligible for these rewards.