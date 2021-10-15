Snead State to celebrate Founder’s Day with day of festivities

BOAZ, Ala. — Snead State Community College will commemorate its Founder’s Day next with a day full of festivities.

The celebration begins on Thursday, October 21 at 5 p.m. at the gazebo of Snead State’s Boaz campus.

According to a news release, the college plans to pay tribute to its history, beginning with the Jazz Band providing music and food trucks available for refreshments. The Alumni Association will also be set up outside to provide information and activities for the whole family.

At 7 p.m., the event moves into Fielder Auditorium for a special presentation led by History@Snead, who will take a look back on the college’s history from 1921 to present day. Music will be provided at the ceremony by the college’s music department.

