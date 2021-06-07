Snead State returns to “normal access” for summer semester

BOAZ, Ala. – Snead State Community College will return to “normal access” following new guidance regarding COVID-19.

According to Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore, facilities are now open for normal access during business hours, temperature checks are no longer required to enter a building, and masks are not mandatory.

“Masks aren’t mandatory, but we respect our students’ right to wear a face covering if they wish to in order to minimize their risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Whitmore. “We encourage anyone visiting our campus to continue to practice social distancing.”

While most of Snead’s courses are online, many students returned to in-person or hybrid learning last semester with plenty of COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We have missed having students fill our classrooms and gathering on campus,” concluded Whitmore. “Responding to the pandemic has proven to be the biggest challenge our employees and students have dealt with, but we’re looking ahead to a more normal campus life.”