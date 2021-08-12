Snead State offers cash grant to students this fall

BOAZ, Ala. — Students at Snead State Community College can expect a little extra money in their pockets this fall.

The junior college recently announced a guaranteed cash grant for all enrolled students, including high schoolers taking dual enrollment courses, for the fall semester.

All students will receive $400 to be used for education-related expenses or COVID emergency-related costs, including childcare, food, healthcare, housing, and tuition. Students who already receive Pell grants will receive an additional $400.

“What’s best for our students is at the center of every decision we make,” said Dr. Joe Whitmore, Snead State’s President. “During COVID, our students have had hardships and even had to put their education on hold. Our hope is that this will help them get back on track and earn their degree.”

The grants will be funded through the federal government’s High Education Emergency Relief Fund, a part of the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year.

No applications will be required to receive grants, which are scheduled to be distributed by the end of September.