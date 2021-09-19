Snead State announces Community Wind Band schedule after COVID-19 delay

BOAZ, Ala. — Snead State Community College’s community wind band will return this fall after taking some time off due to COVID-19.

The band is made up of Snead students who earn college credit for participating, as well as members of the community and high school students who have demonstrated their musical talents during All-State auditions.

Snead State announced the return of the community ensemble alongside its upcoming rehearsal schedule:

September 27: Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 107 of the Maze Music Building

October 11: Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 107 of the Maze Music Building

October 25: Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 107 of the Maze Music Building

November 8: Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Bevill Center Auditorium

The community wind band will hold its fall concert on November 14 at 3 p.m. in the Bevill Center Auditorium.

For more information, contact director Mike McGee at mike.mcgee@snead.edu or 256-840-4148.