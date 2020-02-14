Smooch a Pooch at Huntsville International Airport

(WHNT) – Today is Valentine’s Day and to celebrate — Huntsville international airport is partnering with A New leash on Life of Huntsville to bring some joy to passengers.



On Friday, February 14th, there will be a Smooch A Pooch Kissing Booth set up in the airport from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The purpose of the doggie booth is to provide those passing through the airport and the Huntsville community a little extra love.



This event is free and open to the public. The booth is located on the second floor of the terminal building outside of the Four Points by Sheraton.

Parking in the Huntsville International Airport garage is free for 30 minutes and so you will have plenty of time to pop in and pet or kiss a pooch with no charge.





