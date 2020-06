CULLMAN, Ala. – Starting Thursday, the Smith Lake public boat ramp will be temporarily closed for repairs.

This closure is to repair the parking lot striping.

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries division, the facility will be closed for approximately one or two days.

The park will reopen once repairs are complete.

When the boat ramp does reopen it can be accessed free of charge through Smith Lake Park.