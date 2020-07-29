Deadly small plane crash confirmed near Stapleton

UPDATE (10:10 pm) – Loxley Fire Chief Tony Lovell confirms two fatalities in plane crash.
UPDATE (9:42 pm) – Multiple sources tell us the plane was flying out of Jack Edwards Regional Airport in Gulf Shores.
UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard said local air traffic control received a distress call about an aircraft going down. A Coast Guard helicopter happened to be on a training mission in the area and asked if they could help. The Coast Guard was able to find the crash site in Robertsdale near Middleton Fork Lane.
STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three agencies confirm a small single pilot plane crash near Stapleton Tuesday evening. The crash site is north of Interstate 10 near Styx River. A Coast Guard helicopter is in the area.
WKRG News 5’s Brianna Hollis and Blake Brown are on the way.
