Slight peak in air travel this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – December 23rd and 24th are always the busiest days of the season for air travel, and this year is no exception, comparatively speaking.

The pandemic has caused the number of people traveling to and from Huntsville International Airport has taken a major dip compared to last year, according to Airport Public Relations Manage, Jana Kuner.

Kuner stated even with the numbers down, they are seeing a peak, but a peak within that smaller group of travelers. Nonetheless, Kuner says staff is ready to manage that group, with TSA even breaking in new X-ray equipment allowing them to scan luggage without digging through suitcases, reducing the risk of passing germs between passengers and agents alike.

Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration-Huntsville

“What we’re trying to do though is to provide a safe environment, a comfortable environment for people who need to travel; who have a need to get somewhere. We want them to know that when they come into the airport, it’s not a large crowd, we have all of these procedures in place and they can do so and feel comfortable traveling,” Kuner said.

Kuner suggests following CDC and state guidelines when it comes to protecting yourself against COVID-19; and those guidelines do suggest a withholding from traveling unless absolutely necessary.

Kuner said Huntsville’s airport follows and enforces masking guidelines for the state Alabama. Some of their airlines may have additional precautions in place, which she says can be found ahead of time if needed.