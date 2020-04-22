SkyLift Gatlinburg announces photo contest to win park passes

City of Gatlinburg in the great smoky mountains national park, Tennessee, US

GATLINBURG, TN. – Skylift Gatlinburg announced a Skylift photo contest today during a Facebook live.

Participants have until May 25th to send Skylift Gatlinburg old photos of yourself riding the yellow chairs of the SkyLift.

The prize package includes four SkyLift Park passes and two SkyLift photos for each of the categories.

Categories:

Oldest Photo

Best 1950s Photo

Best 1960s Photo

Best 1970s Photo

Best 1980s Photo

Best 1990s Photo

Best 2000s Photo

Most Photos Submitted

Organizers ask you to add the year or approximate date of your photo following your name.

For more information or to submit a photo, click here.