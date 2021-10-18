Skating in the Park to return for another year in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Rocket City winter tradition is returning for another year.

Skating in the Park, presented by the Huntsville Museum of Art and Redstone Federal Credit Union, will officially open at the outdoor ice-skating rink in Big Spring Park on Friday, November 19.

Skating will kick off with remarks from Mayor Tommy Battle at 4 p.m. that day.

Admission to Skating in the Park is $15 for those ages 10 and older and $10 for ages 9 and under. A group rate of $13 per person is reserved for those with a party of 10 of more people. Scooter rental is $5.

“Skating in the Park brings our community together each year to celebrate the holiday season in the heart of downtown Huntsville,” said Museum Director of Development Andrea Petroff. “We are proud to host this festive annual event and look forward to celebrating another season with old and new friends alike. Skating in the Park enriches our economy by bringing more people downtown to enjoy all the unique happenings in our flourishing city.”

“There are so many incredible holiday traditions in Huntsville each year, and I’m ecstatic to include Skating in the Park in a group of festivities that brings so much joy to North Alabama,” Petroff continued.

Skating in the Park will be open seven days a week, including holidays. However, rink hours change at different points during the day. The full schedule can be found at hsvmuseum.org.