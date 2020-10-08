Skating in the Park returns in Huntsville Nov. 20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lace up your skates! Skating in the Park will return in Huntsville for its ninth season Friday, November 20.

The Huntsville Museum of Art and presenting sponsor Redstone Federal Credit Union announced the return of the holiday tradition. The outdoor skating rink will officially open at 4 p.m. with opening remarks by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

“We are thrilled to open our 9th season of Skating in the Park,” said Foundation Board President Stephanie Lowe in a news release. “While this year has its own unique challenges, the City of Huntsville, our sponsors, and the Museum Board and Staff are working incredibly hard to make this event a safe and fun activity for our community. We are grateful for the continued support to make this holiday tradition a success and bring some normalcy to this holiday season.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the rink will be limited to 125 skaters at a time. Masks will be required by patrons and employees while inside the Skating in the Park’s boundaries unless they’re enjoying concessions. Employees will be required to wipe down all surfaces with disinfectant every 90 minutes. Skates and scooters will also be disinfected when they are returned.

The skating rink will be open seven days a week, including holidays. Rink hours change during different points of the season and can be found here.

Admission prices:

$15 ages 10 and up

$10 ages 9 and under

$13 for groups of 10 or more

$5 for scooter rental

Patrons who bring their own skates will receive a $5 discount.

“Skating in the Park brings our community together each year to celebrate the holiday season in the heart of Huntsville,” said Museum Director of Development Andrea Petroff in the news release. “After a year filled with uncertainty, we need this family-fun event now more than ever. We are proud to host this outdoor event with a focus on keeping our guests and skaters safe as they enjoy their time on and around the ice. Skating in the Park enriches our economy by bringing more people downtown to enjoy all the unique happenings in our flourishing city. There are so many incredible holiday traditions in Huntsville each year, and I’m ecstatic to include Skating in the Park in a group of festivities that brings so much joy to North Alabama.”

Museum visitors who show their skating wristbands will receive 20 percent discount at the museum’s store. For more information, click here.