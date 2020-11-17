Skating in the Park returns for its ninth year in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Skating in the Park is back for its ninth season in Downtown Huntsville.

The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) says people of all ages are invited to make their holiday season merry and bright.

The outdoor rink officially opens at 4:00 PM on Friday, November 20th, and yes, masks are required on the ice and in the park’s boundaries.

Skating in the Park updated its health and safety policies and ask that guests socially distance. According to organizers, the rink is limited to 125 skates and the railing will be disinfected every 90 minutes.

The rink is located at the Huntsville Museum of Art at 300 Church Street, Huntsville, AL 35801 Behind the Museum in Big Spring Park.