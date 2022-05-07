MARIETTA, Ga. (WHNT) – Parkgoers will have new ways to make a splash in the Peach State in 2022.

Six Flags White Water is adding Python Plunge, a two-person slide, to the park. Python Plunge takes riders on a five-story drop, before snaking through the park’s landscape to a splash pool. The ride includes three open, steep-angled saucer bowls, and a bright, multi-colored paint scheme.

And Python Plunge isn’t the only ride with a fresh coat of paint – Six Flags said the entire park has gotten a fresh coat of paint for the 2022 season. More than 600 gallons of paint freshened up the rides, with more than 450 gallons of paint freshening up the pools. Fresh greenery also was added inside and outside the park.

As for food and shops, there are yet more improvements and changes. Treasure and Treats will open next to Granny’s Funnel Cakes on Main Street – a one-stop shop for novelty ice cream, bottled drinks, and water park-themed clothing and toys.

Digital menu boards have also been added to five restaurants:

Granny’s Funnel Cakes

Primo’s Pizzeria

Seaside Fries

Sternwheeler

Totally Kickin’ Chicken

The park will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 7. Through Sunday, May 22, the park will be open on weekends only, with daily operation starting Saturday, May 28, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information on the park and ticket information, visit the Six Flags White Water website.