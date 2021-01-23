Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring for 2021 season

AUSTELL, Ga. – The Thrill Capital of the South is looking to hire 2500 employees for the 2021 season.

Six Flags Over Georgia is looking for team members to work in a variety of departments across the park, including:

Rides

Food and Beverage

Security

Admissions

Retail

Park Services

Loss Prevention

Aquatics

Entertainment

Games

Those interested in applying should go to sixflagsjobs.com. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and be able to complete a virtual interview.

Six Flags Over Georgia opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 6.