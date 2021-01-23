Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring for 2021 season

AUSTELL, Ga. – The Thrill Capital of the South is looking to hire 2500 employees for the 2021 season.
Six Flags Over Georgia is looking for team members to work in a variety of departments across the park, including:
- Rides
- Food and Beverage
- Security
- Admissions
- Retail
- Park Services
- Loss Prevention
- Aquatics
- Entertainment
- Games
Those interested in applying should go to sixflagsjobs.com. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and be able to complete a virtual interview.
Six Flags Over Georgia opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 6.