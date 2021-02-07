Six Flags hosting Stuff the Monster Truck Food Drive

AUSTELL, Ga. – Six Flags Over Georgia and the Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru is hosting an unusual food drive the first two weekends in February.

Those that don’t have a plan for Valentine’s Day weekend, may want to consider heading over to Georgia to take part in the Stuff the Monster Truck Food Drive.

Visitors can donate at least 5 non-perishable items to receive a discount on admission to the Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru at the gate. All the donations will go to children and families through the hunger relief efforts of Northwest YMCA of Atlanta.

You can see life-sized Hot wheels cars and help families in need.

Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru is open until the end of February.