Six brands of antifreeze recalled due to child safety issue

Prestone is recalling about 687,000 units of antifreeze products due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirements.

According to the recall, the products’ caps were not rotated enough during manufacturing to engage the child-resistant mechanism, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed.

The recall involves 14 different models of pre-diluted or concentrated antifreeze sold under six different brand names. The brand names are Prestone®, AutoZone®, Highline®/Prime Guard®, Supertech®, Prime® and Starfire®. For a complete list of products, model numbers date codes included in the recall, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

The products were sold at Ace Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Highline, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Pep Boys and Walmart nationwide and online from January 2020 and May 2020.

Consumers who purchased these products are advised to twist the cap to ensure the child-resistant mechanism is engaged.