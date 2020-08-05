Six arrested in Scottsboro drug bust

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Six people are facing charges after police said they searched a home Monday and found drugs.

Police arrested Bradley Wilson Miller, 27, of Scottsboro on multiple charges after searching a home in the 1200 block of Reed Street.

Police said they found methamphetamine, heroin, spice and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Miller was charged with three counts of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, second-degree promoting prison contraband and loitering. He also was charged with nine counts of credit or debit card fraud and a count of fourth degree theft for a previous incident, police said.

Police also arrested Robert Scott Wesser, 30, on two counts of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and loitering.

Jasmine Rena Steele, 21, was charged with two counts of drug possession, second-degree promoting prison contraband, drug paraphernalia possession and loitering.

Aerial Meagan Brooke Ward, 28, was charged with drug paraphernalia possession and loitering.

Tommy Dwayne Hammonds, 35, and William Marcus St. Clair, 30, were both charged with loitering.