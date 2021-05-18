Six arrested after gunshots erupt at Auburn apartment complex party



AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Six people face charges after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex party on Saturday, May 15th.

Auburn Police responded to a shots fired call at the complex located in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.

“Responding officers encountered a large crowd associated with a party being held within a common area of the apartment complex. Although there were no injuries caused by gunfire, multiple gunshots were fired while officers were implementing crowd control measures to disassemble the large gathering,” said Assistant Police Chief Dr. Clarence Stewart.

Six people were arrested during the incident:

LaQuirtrae Emanee Williams, 23, of Montgomery – charged with carrying a pistol without a permit

Juaquavious Lakeith Moorer, 23, of Ramer – charged with possession of marijuana

Arien Quortaz Vines, 22, of Alexander City – charged with possession of marijuana

Adjonski Martez Vines, 27, of Alexander City – charged with carrying a pistol without a permit

Jakobe Talon Graham, 22, of Alexander City – charged with possession of marijuana

Jiquez Tyrike Thomas, 23, of Opelika – charged with carrying a pistol without a permit

Emergency crews say only one person was injured in the incident. They say the injury was related to the conditions caused by the large crowd.

The arrestees were taken to the Lee County Jail and held on bond. The charge of carrying a pistol without a permit carries a $3000 bond, and possession of marijuana requires a $1000 bond.