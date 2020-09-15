Site work for new Madison City middle school underway

MADISON, Ala. — Site grading for the new Madison City Schools middle school is finishing up this week.

Many schools within the school district are nearing capacity. Because of this, a new elementary school and new middle school are being built in the city.

Madison City Schools Assistant Superintendent Eric Terrell says site work on Celtic Drive is continuing to move forward.

“With bids going out, more so, in October and bids coming back in, and then our board voting and accepting a bid, then we could look at a groundbreaking in regards to construction as early as the first week or two of November,” Terrell said.

When the new middle school opens in a few years, it will help alleviate crowding and Liberty Middle School and Discovery Middle School.

“It’s a need,” Terrell said. “The community understood that we needed to build more schools and they overwhelmingly passed the tax vote and here we are, at the cusp of being able to build our new middle school.”

The new elementary school and middle school are funded from the property tax increase that residents voted for last year.

The new school will hold 1,200 students in the 170,000 square-foot building, with a three-story academic wing, a media center, several sports fields and a competition gymnasium that will double as a storm shelter. The anticipated cost is around $51.2 million.

Because of the proximity between Madison City Stadium and the new school, Terrell said they didn’t need to build an additional football stadium. Since the football field is turfed, Bob Jones High School, James Clemens High School, and the new middle school will be able to play on the field.

So far, the Madison community has submitted over 700 potential names for the new middle school.

“As soon as a bid goes out and we get a construction company, I think everyone will be excited… our whole community, and I know the principals at both of those schools will be happy and also the parents in regards to having less students in the building,” said Terrell.

Midcity Elementary is expected to open in the Fall of 2021, with the new middle school expected to open a year later, in the fall of 2022.