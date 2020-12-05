‘Sip and Shop’ event held in downtown Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- The Downtown Guntersville Merchants Association hosted a “Sip and Shop” event encouraging people to shop local.

Usually, shops close around 5 p.m., but during certain events once a month is when they pop a bottle, and allow people to sip and shop in the different stores until 8 p.m.

Many local businesses have been impacted by COVID-19, including the ‘True South Boutique’.

It opened right before the pandemic began, and was forced to close for a few months.

The owner said it is more important than ever to shop local.

“Big box stores will survive this. The small companies are not going to without local help. You’ll find stuff that’s unique in a small store. You’re not going to have everything everyone else has, so there’s a lot of advantages to shopping local too,” said Michael Woodard.

The association is also hosting what it calls “The Night Before Christmas” shopping event Saturday Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.