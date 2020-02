RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Russellville man.

Dudley Chase Davis, 33, was killed when the Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving, ran off the roadway and struck a tree around 4:00 a.m. on February 13th.

Authorities say that Davis was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Charlie Adcox.

The crash occurred on AL. 243 about 10 miles south of Russellville.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.