Singer Lee Greenwood announces full lineup for fall “All Star Salute” concert at VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 40 years of music by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood; that hit and more will be celebrated Huntsville’s Von Braun Center during a concert on October 12.

The country singer-songwriter was joined by Huntsville-Madison County leaders to announce the star-studded lineup for his October 12th concert.

Randy Owen, Lee Brice, Rodney Atkins, and many others will join Greenwood in the tribute concert, dedicated to all those behind the scenes who have helped make Greenwood’s career such a success.

The All Star Salute concert isn’t just for those involved in the past four decades of music-making.

“My father joined the Navy right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and so I would like to make sure we make a commitment to honor veterans,” Greenwood said.

A few pre-selected veterans will even receive custom-made rifles during the event as a “thank you” for their service.

For more information about the concert, click here.