Silver Alert issued for missing Overton County woman

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman missing from Overton County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Freeda Porter was last seen in Livingston and could be driving a green Kia Sorento with Tennessee license plate 0G28F3. There is no known direction of travel.

Porter is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 152 pounds with silver hair and blue eyes.

The TBI reporter Porter has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Overton County Sheriff’s Office at 931-403-0095 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.