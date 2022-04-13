KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for a Knox County man who is the subject of a Silver Alert active since March 26.

Daniel Dewey, 72, is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. According to officials, Dewey was last seen in Knox County but there is no known direction of travel.

Now officials say a reward of $25,000 is being offered by his friends and family.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Tracking and Drone team was in the Halls area of North Knox County searching for Dewey, but to no avail.

Several Knox County Sheriff’s Office units, including the Tracking Team, Major Crimes detectives, and Chief of Detectives David Amburn, conducted another search for Dewey on April 12. No signs were found in that search either.

If you see Dewey or have any information on where he may be please call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2443 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.