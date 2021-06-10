Signs Of Drier Air Down the Road!

I think many are ready for true sunshine and dry air! It’s rained all but two days in the month of June at Huntsville International Airport. Technically June is the fifth driest month of the year, but 2021 has been anything but that. Rain totals are impressive and we aren’t quiet done yet.





Huntsville is almost to 3.5″ and Muscle Shoals is over six! That’s a high number June and we are only a week and a half into the month. By comparison, December is the wettest with 5.77.” Muscle Shoals has already passed that. We still have twenty days left.

A Little More Rain To Go

We stay soggy through Friday and maybe into Saturday. Rain totals will be 1-3″. Like previous systems, rain totals will be uneven across the Tennessee Valley.





Drier Next Week!

Yes, you heard that right. Not much rain is in the forecast next week. Most of the global models have little to no rain in the forecast. The rain outlook is mainly dry through Father’s Day. Temperatures also recover some to seasonal averages. Sunshine and warm temperatures will be welcome sight. Still no sign of heat and humidity, but we know it’s coming!

Drier Forecast Through Father’s Day



