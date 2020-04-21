Signs along Flint River could be the difference between life and death for river rescues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department installed signs along the Flint River last year to improve rescue efforts should an emergency arise.

“We have signs that are about 100 yards apart. All the way down the river from Oscar Patterson Rd all the way down Mt Carmel Elementary School,” said Zachary Trulson, the President of Moore Mill Volunteer Fire Department.

The signs were installed about a year ago. They have numbers and letters on them. They are also reflective.

If an issue happens on the Flint, a kayaker can use the sign as reference when calling 911. Just a few days ago, a group of kayakers ran into trouble at night.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t know what the signs meant. They had seen the signs but didn’t know what they meant. It took quite a bit longer for us to find them,” said Trulson.

The fire department can pull up the sign locations on GPS and respond like they would any house.

“It’s the difference in it taking us an hour to find you and us finding you in 10-15 minutes,” said Trulson.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department also placed a larger sign at Brown Bear, a popular drop off location along the Flint. The sign tells kayakers how the smaller signs work along the river.

The idea itself came from a volunteer firefighter. Moores Mill hopes that other fire departments that work the Flint will consider adding markers. As it stands, markers can be added before and after the Moores Mill area and it won’t mess the current system up.

The Flint usually starts to see more kayakers this time of year. Moores Mill expects more people on the water because of the COVID-19 pandemic.