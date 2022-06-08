ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The new traffic signal at Black and Gold Drive near Athens Middle School is set to become operational Thursday morning.

The signal will control the primary access at MidTown Centre/Publix and the exit from Athens Middle School. It is fully operational starting at about 10 a.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises drivers that all approaches, except the southbound, include flashing yellow arrow signals for left turns. Black and Gold Drive is now an exit only from Athens Middle School, so no left turns are allowed southbound.

Map of the new signal’s location

The signal has been in flash mode for over a week to help alert drivers that it is there.