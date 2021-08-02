Sign-up deadline looming for Marshall County Christmas assistance

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Christmas is coming sooner than you think.

The deadline to request assistance from the Marshall County Christmas Coalition is fast-approaching, and this year will come with plenty of changes as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, applications will be available at the Albertville First United Methodist Church and the Arab, Boaz, and Guntersville recreation centers on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants will be required to bring the following information with them to complete the form:

Name, photo identification, address, phone number, alternate phone number, and proof of Marshall County residency, ex. copy of a water bill, electric bill, in the name of the applicant, who must be a parent or legal guardian.

Name of school, grade, clothing sizes, shoe sizes, and a few reasonable gift requests for each child.

School name, grade, school phone number, and student identification number for children being home schooled.

A list of every person living in your household

Proof of guardianship or custody documents if you are the legal guardian and not the parent of the child.

Proof of one of the following documents: A copy of your 2020 tax return A current supplemental security insurance (SSI) letter, but if another adult in the household is working, then their proof of income is required Current legal paycheck stub from everyone working in the household Bank statements for July and August showing weekly or monthly deposits for everyone working in the household



Only one adult per family will be allowed into a facility at one time. No children will be allowed to enter.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition started in 1996 in an attempt to foster cooperation among local agencies, schools, and municipalities to assess Christmas assistance programs in the county.