MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department (MPD) tells WKRG News 5 dozens of gun shots were fired Thursday morning into Senator Vivian Davis Figures home in Mobile.

MPD says Senator Figures was not home at the time. It happened around 5:00 AM in the Toulminville area.

MPD has no suspects at this time, they say the incident does not appear to be random.