Shoppers could win big in new Athens Main Street contest

(Photo provided by Athens Main Street)

ATHENS, Ala. – Shoppers in Athens will have a chance to win prizes as part of a new contest.

Athens Main Street’s Win the Window contest will take place Aug. 22-Sept. 5.

Shoppers at participating stores will be able to enter the contest by spending $10 or more. Every $10 spent will allow someone to put in another contest entry.

Two winners will each win one window full of items from donated businesses. Winners will be drawn Sept. 8. A complete list of contest rules can be found on the Athens Main Street website.

The list of items in the windows is below.

Window 1

  • Terranova’s ($50 Gift Certificate)
  • Lucia’s ($50 Gift Certificate)
  • Sweetest Things ($50 Gift Certificate)
  • UG White (Basket of sauces, coffee mug, butter dish)
  • Bennett’s (Gift Bag – Force Water Bottle, Tervis Tumbler, cold pk)
  • Hyatt & Sims (Gift Bag – Beach towel, ponchos, travel information)
  • Nutrition on the Square ($50 Gift Certificate)
  • Crawford’s Gifts (Fall Flag and Stand)
  • CEI Bookstore (Gift Bag – Bible & adult coloring book)
  • Epiphany (Gift Basket – earrings, scrunchy, and top)
  • Willow Cottage (Bee Tile)

Window 2

  • Boutique Bliss ($50 Gift Certificate)
  • Tootlebugs ($20 Gift Certificate & Toy)
  • Frame Gallery (Frame)
  • Trinity’s (Swig tumbler, Swan Creek candle)
  • Tammy’s Fine Jewelry (Bracelet)
  • Pimento’s (Tray & Wreath)
  • High Cotton Arts (2 watercolors, oil, stained glass ornament, print, coffee mug, and note cards)
  • Village Pizza ($50 Gift Card)
  • Wildwood Deli ($50 Gift Certificate)

