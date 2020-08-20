Shoppers could win big in new Athens Main Street contest

ATHENS, Ala. – Shoppers in Athens will have a chance to win prizes as part of a new contest.

Athens Main Street’s Win the Window contest will take place Aug. 22-Sept. 5.

Shoppers at participating stores will be able to enter the contest by spending $10 or more. Every $10 spent will allow someone to put in another contest entry.

Two winners will each win one window full of items from donated businesses. Winners will be drawn Sept. 8. A complete list of contest rules can be found on the Athens Main Street website.

The list of items in the windows is below.

Window 1

Terranova’s ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) Lucia’s ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) Sweetest Things ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) UG White (Basket of sauces, coffee mug, butter dish)

(Basket of sauces, coffee mug, butter dish) Bennett’s (Gift Bag – Force Water Bottle, Tervis Tumbler, cold pk)

(Gift Bag – Force Water Bottle, Tervis Tumbler, cold pk) Hyatt & Sims (Gift Bag – Beach towel, ponchos, travel information)

(Gift Bag – Beach towel, ponchos, travel information) Nutrition on the Square ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) Crawford’s Gifts (Fall Flag and Stand)

(Fall Flag and Stand) CEI Bookstore (Gift Bag – Bible & adult coloring book)

(Gift Bag – Bible & adult coloring book) Epiphany (Gift Basket – earrings, scrunchy, and top)

(Gift Basket – earrings, scrunchy, and top) Willow Cottage (Bee Tile)

Window 2

Boutique Bliss ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) Tootlebugs ($20 Gift Certificate & Toy)

($20 Gift Certificate & Toy) Frame Gallery (Frame)

(Frame) Trinity’s (Swig tumbler, Swan Creek candle)

(Swig tumbler, Swan Creek candle) Tammy’s Fine Jewelry (Bracelet)

(Bracelet) Pimento’s (Tray & Wreath)

(Tray & Wreath) High Cotton Arts (2 watercolors, oil, stained glass ornament, print, coffee mug, and note cards)

(2 watercolors, oil, stained glass ornament, print, coffee mug, and note cards) Village Pizza ($50 Gift Card)

($50 Gift Card) Wildwood Deli ($50 Gift Certificate)