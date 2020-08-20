Shoppers could win big in new Athens Main Street contest

ATHENS, Ala. – Shoppers in Athens will have a chance to win prizes as part of a new contest.
Athens Main Street’s Win the Window contest will take place Aug. 22-Sept. 5.
Shoppers at participating stores will be able to enter the contest by spending $10 or more. Every $10 spent will allow someone to put in another contest entry.
Two winners will each win one window full of items from donated businesses. Winners will be drawn Sept. 8. A complete list of contest rules can be found on the Athens Main Street website.
The list of items in the windows is below.
Window 1
- Terranova’s ($50 Gift Certificate)
- Lucia’s ($50 Gift Certificate)
- Sweetest Things ($50 Gift Certificate)
- UG White (Basket of sauces, coffee mug, butter dish)
- Bennett’s (Gift Bag – Force Water Bottle, Tervis Tumbler, cold pk)
- Hyatt & Sims (Gift Bag – Beach towel, ponchos, travel information)
- Nutrition on the Square ($50 Gift Certificate)
- Crawford’s Gifts (Fall Flag and Stand)
- CEI Bookstore (Gift Bag – Bible & adult coloring book)
- Epiphany (Gift Basket – earrings, scrunchy, and top)
- Willow Cottage (Bee Tile)
Window 2
- Boutique Bliss ($50 Gift Certificate)
- Tootlebugs ($20 Gift Certificate & Toy)
- Frame Gallery (Frame)
- Trinity’s (Swig tumbler, Swan Creek candle)
- Tammy’s Fine Jewelry (Bracelet)
- Pimento’s (Tray & Wreath)
- High Cotton Arts (2 watercolors, oil, stained glass ornament, print, coffee mug, and note cards)
- Village Pizza ($50 Gift Card)
- Wildwood Deli ($50 Gift Certificate)