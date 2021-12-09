‘Shop with a Hero’: Madison County Sheriff’s Office hosts holiday shopping event for local kids

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will team up with other local law enforcement officers, corrections officers, military members, medical technicians, and first responders to make local kids’ holiday wishes come true.

On Saturday, December 11, first responders will meet at the Walmart in Hazel Green and the Walmart on Sparkman Drive for this year’s “Shop with a Hero” event.

The program, now in it’s 10th year, pairs one child with one hero for a unique shopping spree. Each child receives a $100 gift card to use in the store – on whatever they wish!

MCSO says this is a great way to help support the Christmas season for underpriviliged children in the community. Their mission: to help kids and their families who may not otherwise have a better Christmas.

For more information or to help with the event, click here.