MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A 20-year-old was shot on Ready Section Road in Hazel Green Thursday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are investigating after a vehicle reportedly drove past a home and fired a gun.

The 20-year-old was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been transported to @HSVHospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/uuiqBKBHBf — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) May 14, 2021