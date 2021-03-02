Shooting under investigation in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot in the leg during an incident in Decatur on Tuesday, March 2.

Decatur Police say that officers were called to the 1200-block of Dodd Drive around 1 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. Emergency crews airlifted the man to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not say if there is a person of interest in the investigation.

DPD officials say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident but the investigation is ongoing.