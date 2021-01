MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials confirm one person was shot and killed at a business in Hazel Green.

HEMSI official Don Webster said emergency crews assessed the patient at the scene and they died of their injuries.

Sheriff’s investigators and CSI are on the scene at this time. The investigation is early and ongoing at this time. We will have more information at a later time. pic.twitter.com/eot2r3v75k — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 28, 2021

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there was an altercation between two employees at Papa John’s Pizza.

